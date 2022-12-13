NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Avila Energy Corporation ("Avila" or the "Company"), trading symbol (CSE:VIK), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Echelon Capital Markets ("Echelon"), as sole agent, pursuant to which Echelon has agreed to sell, on a fully marketed private placement basis, up to approximately $8,000,000 of flow-through units in respect of Canadian renewable and conservation expenses ("CRCE") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) to be comprised of up to $4,000,000 of traditional flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.335 per FT Share, and up to $4,000,000 of charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units" and with the FT Units, the "Offered Securities"), pursuant to the to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 ("NI 45-106"), at a price of $0.39 per Charity FT Unit (the "Offering").

Each Offered Security will be comprised of one common share (a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

It is anticipated that the net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund Canadian renewable and conservation expenses. More specifically, the net proceeds will be used to advance the Company's Vertically Integrated Energy Business, a combination of tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions reductions. The Offered Securities issued as a result of the Offering will be issued on a "flow-through" basis in respect of CRCE within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). CRCE receives tax treatment similar to that of Canadian exploration expense under Section 66 of the Income Tax Act (Canada), but is a distinct category for fully deductible expenditures relating to the start-up of renewable energy and energy conservation projects. Upon issuing the Offered Securities at the closing of the Offering, the Company will renounce 100% of the to-be-incurred eligible expenses to the Offering subscribers which can be deducted from ordinary income in calculating the subscriber's liability for income tax. The Company is then committed to incur an amount of eligible expenses equal to the Offering proceeds prior to December 31, 2023.

The Company has also granted Echelon an option to purchase a minimum of an additional 20% of Offered Securities (or in agreement with the Company, such other greater amount, provided the Company can renounce the CRCE for such amount, and subject to maximum amounts under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption) as Echelon may determine, exercisable at any time until 48 hours prior to Closing.

Echelon will receive a cash commission (the "Commission") equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. The Company shall issue to Echelon compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to 7.0% of the number of Offered Securities sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option shall entitle the holder to subscribe for a non-flow-through unit (each comprising of one common share and one half of one Warrant) at a price of $0.34 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 23, 2022, or such other date not exceeding 45 days from the date hereof as determined by the Company and Echelon, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance NI 45-106, the Charity FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers' resident in Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106. Because the Offering of Charity FT Units is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares underlying the Charity FT Units will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The FT Units will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

There is an offering document related to this offering that can be accessed under Avila Energy's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://avilaenergy.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Avila Energy Corporation

The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol (‘VIK'), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. The Company through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration and an established path underway towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 emissions continues to work towards becoming an integrated low-cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company continues to grow and achieve its results by focusing on the application of a combination of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques.

