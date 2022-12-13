American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, selects Water For People to be recognized as part of the New York Stock Exchange’s (“NYSE”) Global Giving Campaign.

“American Water is proud to participate in the New York Stock Exchange’s Global Giving Campaign, recognizing our partnership with Water For People,” said Susan Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. “Water For People aims to secure quality water and sanitation for those without access. We hope that highlighting our partnership through this campaign will help promote their mission and recognize their tireless work throughout the year.”

The NYSE’s Global Giving Campaign invites listed companies to share their efforts and raise awareness for organizations they support. For more than a decade, American Water and its employees have supported Water For People, donating more than $3 million to its life-changing global work of facilitating access to quality water and sanitation to those who urgently need it.

American Water, along with more than 200 listed companies and their charitable organizations, are recognized on the Global Giving Campaign website and honored with a commemorative custom ornament featured on the holiday trees in front of the NYSE entrance. The holiday trees were unveiled during the 99th Annual Tree Lighting ceremony at the NYSE on Wall Street on November 30, 2022.

Learn more on NYSE’s Global Giving Campaign here.

