With an Obsession for Customer Service, BMTX is Helping Brands Launch New Features for Customers

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, is featured in the December 2022 issue of FinTech Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Jamie Donahue, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of BMTX discussed where the business has come from and how its entire approach today is motivated by that original mission statement - to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience.

BMTX's proprietary BaaS platform and interface helps FinTechs and brands launch fully branded financial services products at a fraction of the cost. This leads to attracting new customers, adding new revenue streams, and providing a more personalized experience to customers.

"BMTX provides access to savings, checking accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. We are laser-focused on technology, innovation, and easy-to-use products and are uniquely positioned to handle all the banking needs of our clients," said Donahue. "Our customer obsession manifests itself in the features we launch, the ease of deployment, and no-downtime releases. Being customer obsessed is the lens that we apply. We continually look for partners and features that bring a frictionless experience for folks managing their money."

BaaS is known for an API based approach in the industry, but what makes BMTX unique is that its BaaS+platform can deliver white label, hybrid, embedded, or API enablement and it goes beyond just tech to offer full support in the form of Business Process Operations (BPO) functions like bank operations, customer service, compliance and anti-fraud capabilities. The BMTX digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business.

FinTech Magazine is the Digital Community for the Financial Technology (FinTech) industry. FinTech Magazine covers banks, challenger banks, payment solutions, technology platforms, digital currencies, and financial services - connecting the world's largest community of banking and fintech executives. FinTech Magazine focuses on fintech news, key fintech interviews, fintech videos, along with an ever-expanding range of focused fintech white papers and webinars.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

About BizClick

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile & Data Centres and EV. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

