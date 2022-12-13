Cytta Corp Spin-Off is Advancing SUPR Compression Technology and developing proprietary technologies to provide mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics solutions.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2022 / Reticulate Micro, Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) spin-off with the exclusive global evergreen license of Cytta's proprietary SUPR compression technology, announced today that it has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and FINRA and SIPC member ("Boustead") as its exclusive Financial Advisor to assist with corporate structuring, the identification of strategic partners, and assistance with capital raising transactions. The Company has also retained Bevilacqua PLLC, a corporate and securities transactional law firm that specializes in private and public financing transactions, including Nasdaq initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures and other strategic transactions.

Mr. Joshua Cryer, Chief Technology Officer of Reticulate Micro, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of Boustead whose input and vast network of connections we believe will help us transform our company and take us to the next level."

We believe that with Boustead's help we will have better access to capital that will further our aggressive technical advancement and growth strategy. We look forward to working with Boustead and its experienced executive team.

Boustead Securities' CEO, Keith Moore, stated, "We believe Reticulate Micro's core technology and experienced team is poised to bring evolutionary solutions in the ultra-secure video compression and analytics market. We look forward to assisting the team and becoming a value-added partner."

About Reticulate Micro Corp:

Reticulate Micro seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with the latest advancements in edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering unprecedented video clarity to support decision-making.

Reticulate Micro builds and delivers video compression technologies designed to provide the highest quality and lowest latency video over any available transport, exploiting a propreitary algorithmic encoder methodology and security approach. . This technology approach is manifested in an ecosystem of hardware and software-based platforms connected to public, private, and hybrid cloud systems to maximize advancements in artificial intelligence-based video analytics methodologies.

Reticulate Micro's unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

For Additional Information:

Investor Relations - [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "objective," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

