MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative stemceutical™ company and the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced the introduction of their new CellectOne™ innovative and cutting-edge Skincare line, with the first product being the Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream.

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, says that "introducing a new product is always a significant mark of advancement. This new branding of the Stemtech Corporation stem cell skincare line under brand CellectOne is a great step forward. The strategic vision of Stemtech continues to become reality with the Life Factor Research contributions of new cutting-edge science and technology. We are proud to introduce the first of many new products to come. CellectOne products are developed by Stemtech's new Research and Development Division, Life Factor Research. The science and technology used to create the Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream is a tremendous all-natural ingredient-based product which penetrates deeply into the skin layers for improving skin health."

Life Factor Research CEO, Charles Layton shares that "when the team at Life Factor Research made the commitment to join forces with Stemtech, our number one goal was to create product lines, that by their proprietary nature and science would build a dedicated and naturally expanding following. With the introduction of CellectOne we are confident that we have established the foundation that will enable us to see our primary focus become reality. Our immediate objective is to add to the CellectOne line in the way of a unified cadre of complementary products which will make up a line of technology-based skin care not currently in the market. This pattern of product development, introduction and distribution will be repeated in several upcoming additions to the nutraceutical world of natural solutions all controlled by Stemtech.

Stemtech Corporation CEO, Charles S. Arnold states "the future development and industry leadership in the science of stemceuticals for nutritional supplements as well as skincare and other new products is testimony to our commitment to provide products that bring better health and wellness. This combination with the Stemtech Direct Sales business model to our Field of International Independent Business Partners (IBPs) is the plan for momentous growth, providing an opportunity for network marketers to be part of a caring company with vision and heart. We envision sharing our products and opportunity with people all around the globe."

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. In December, Stemtech introduced their new CellectOne skincare product line with the first being the Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at the Cancun Leadership Conference. The promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to Vice President of Global Sales was also announced.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company is once again producing advanced skincare products. Stemtech as for seventeen (17) years recognized the significance of stem cells and how important a role they play in health and wellness. The global focus on stem cells with new investments in R & D, as reported by Research and Market publication, by pharma and biotech validate Stemtech's value for improving health and quality of life. In addition, the business, income earning opportunity provided by Stemtech offers people a chance to earn money in these challenging economic times.

The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), CellectOne™ (skincare products) and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its stemceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

