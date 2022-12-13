TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell ( TSX:CWL, Financial)( OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial) today announced a significant enhancement to its recruiting capabilities with the addition of Stephen Moore as a partner in Caldwell's Technology and Industrial practices and based in the firm's Toronto office.

"With more than 25 years of executive search experience, Stephen has an extensive track record as a trusted business partner, client advisor and thought leader on talent management best practices," said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell's Technology Practice. "He has built high-performance teams for many of the world's most demanding leaders, delivering over $15 billion in shareholder value to client companies across North America, Europe and Asia."

Mr. Moore joined Caldwell from Cultivate Leadership Partners, an executive search boutique he co-founded in Toronto. Previously, he led the North American expansion of executive-level talent solutions for WilsonHCG's global RPO client base. Prior to that he held roles of increasing responsibility at two top-tier global executive search firms. He began his career by founding, building and eventually selling The Fathom Group, a Canadian executive search boutique focused on information technology within the financial services sector.

Mr. Moore studied commerce at Concordia University. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Alternative Health Association of Canada.

"Stephen's focus on creating shareholder value for clients gives him an interesting perspective on the intersection of talent and investor returns," said Chris Beck, president. "We are focused on continuing to add high-caliber partners who can make a difference for our clients, and Stephen represents an excellent addition to the Caldwell team."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Caldwell

[email protected]

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730433/Caldwell-Enhances-Technology-and-Industrial-Recruiting-Capabilities-with-the-Addition-of-Stephen-Moore-to-Toronto-Office



