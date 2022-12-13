FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has secured full-page ad space for its MiteXstreamTM biopesticide in all 2023 issues of the nationally distributed bi-monthly Cannabis Now Magazine, a leading publication serving the Cannabis Industry with an established social community exceeding 4.2 million. The Cannabis Now ad package includes full-page premium placement in each 2023 issue, sponsored content on the Cannabis Now website, social media promotion and newsletter editorial coverage.

Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT, stated, "Our relationship with Cannabis Now really took flight at the recent MJBizCon 2022. They believe in what MiteXstreamTM stands for and have expressed their support for our company, as we establish distribution verticals. To that end, we now have a high-visibility channel to announce to the Cannabis Industry our distributors and key retailers as they onboard. We believe our Cannabis Now arrangement will serve as a strong complement to our recently announced agreement with XCPCNL Business Services (OTC:XCPL) for brand awareness and direct sales expertise."

About Cannabis Now

Founded in 2010, Cannabis Now focuses on the most relevant news, political happenings, cannabis legislation, horticultural advancements, social change, economic trends and medical marijuana information available today. By including only responsible cannabis news coverage, its goal is to enlighten, educate and entertain by providing the information needed to stay informed and on the cutting edge of industry innovations.

The bi-monthly print magazine is nationally distributed in Hudson News in all major airports, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kroger, dispensaries, head shops, smoke shops, bookstores and numerous other outlets around the country. The digital edition of Cannabis Now's magazine is also available on Apple, Android and for online viewing. Cannabis Now was the first cannabis publication to be accepted into Apple's App store in 2013.

Cannabis Now's social community is over 4.2 million. Anyone can join the #CannabisNow conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. [Source: CannabisNow.com].

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edges: it is HONEY BEE SAFE and it can be used through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

