Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) common stock between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Generac investors have until January 30, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Generac investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On August 1, 2022, one of Generac’s channel partners, Pink Energy, filed a lawsuit against Generac, claiming that the component at the core of the Company’s solar power products, SnapRS, was defective and had caused millions of dollars of damage.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $3.31, or 1.23%, to close at $264.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

On October 7, 2022, Pink Energy declared bankruptcy.

Then, on October 19, 2022, Generac disclosed that it had taken “pre-tax charges totaling approximately $55 million, including approximately $37 million of clean energy product warranty-related matter and approximately $18 million of bad debt expense related to a clean energy product customer that has filed for bankruptcy.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $37.44, or 25.3%, to close at $110.30 per share on October 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 2, 2022, Generac released its third quarter 2022 financial results, lowering sales guidance on its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. The Company’s CEO attributed the lowered guidance to “the loss of a major customer during the quarter, along with the specific warranty-related issue.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $8.99, or 7.8%, to close at $105.71 per share, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the full scope of the economic harm flowing from the defective SnapRS units; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Generac common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005347/en/