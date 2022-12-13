Luminar at CES 2023

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, will host a press conference to share news and host a variety of experiential activations at CES 2023. Luminar’s CES exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, booth #5324 will feature Volvo+Cars%26rsquo%3B+EX90, the new fully electric SUV that comes standard with Luminar lidar. Information regarding Luminar’s CES 2023 presence and activities is available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luminartech.com%2Fces.

Luminar Press Conference

WHAT: Luminar will host a press conference during CES 2023 Media Days on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 where Luminar Founder and CEO Austin Russell and special guests will discuss plans to accelerate the development of advanced safety and autonomous capabilities for passenger cars.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 4 at 2:00pm PDT

WHERE: Mandalay Bay; South Seas GH Ballroom

HOW: Space is limited, to secure your spot, please email: [email protected].

Proactive Safety™ Demonstrations + SAIC’s Rising Auto R7 North American Debut

WHAT: Visit Luminar’s outdoor demo area to participate in live-on-track vehicle demonstrations and learn how Luminar’s lidar-powered Proactive Safety™ system compares to ADAS systems on today’s most advanced passenger vehicles in collision avoidance simulations. Participants will experience first-hand how Luminar’s Iris lidar provides higher-confidence detection, faster and farther than today’s camera and radar systems, enabling proactive collision avoidance at high speeds.

Luminar’s outdoor exhibit will also feature the first North American debut of SAIC’s Rising Auto R7, which is now available in China and is the first commercially available production vehicle equipped with Luminar’s Iris lidar.

WHEN: Thursday, January 5 - Sunday, January 8

WHERE: West Plaza Lot #WP-10

HOW: Space is limited for ride-along demos, to secure your spot, please email: [email protected].

Friday Night Lights Out with Luminar

WHAT: Press and Luminar investors are invited to an exclusive night time experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway featuring the world’s fastest autonomous race cars on a blacked out raceway. The Indy Autonomous Challenge’s Dallara AV-21 is the most advanced autonomous race car, equipped with three Luminar lidar sensors.

WHEN: Friday, January 6; 6:00pm - 8:30pm PST

WHERE: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (shuttles will be provided to and from the event)

HOW: Space is limited, to secure your spot, please email: [email protected].

About Luminar

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

