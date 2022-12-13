Pulte Homes announced the opening of its newest Boston-area community, Woodland+Hill. Offering 46 new construction single-family homes in the charming town of Grafton, the community is conveniently located near schools, dining and entertainment, with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail less than a mile away.

“The interest list for Woodland Hill is growing daily with homebuyers who are excited for the unique opportunity to purchase new construction on oversized wooded homesites in the historic neighborhood of Grafton,” said Ashton Khoury, vice president of sales for PulteGroup’s New England division. “We are thrilled to begin pre-sales for this coveted community on December 17th and look forward to unveiling Woodland Hill’s professionally decorated model home in early 2023.”

The collection of home designs at Woodland Hill includes three two-story floor plans, ranging in size from 3,013 to 4,019 sq. ft. with four to six bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and 2-3 car garages. These spacious home designs feature flexible living spaces, plenty of natural light, gas fireplaces, and the signature Pulte Planning Center®, a unique multi-use workstation perfect for homework or a family office. Options for finished basements, 3-car side load garages, and innovative Smart Home features are among the array of personalization offerings. Pricing will start in the $800Ks.

Woodland Hill is located at 75 Institute Road in Grafton, just minutes away from shopping, dining, and recreation at Grafton Commons. Worcester is under 15 minutes away and offers an abundance of entertainment opportunities. Offering an easy commute, this community is a 15-minute walk away from the MTBA and conveniently located to major routes. School-aged children will attend North Grafton Elementary School, Grafton Middle School and Grafton High School, each located less than three miles from home.

For more information about Woodland Hill, call 508-952-3230, email [email protected], or visit pulte.com%2FWoodlandHill to join the VIP interest list and receive details about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more.

