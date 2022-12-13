Rent-A-Center Store Manager Melanie Montanez and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Queens an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 16805 Jamaica Avenue in the Queens borough of New York City. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Queens community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. EST. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 85” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV, valued at $1,399.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Project Hope, a local organization dedicated to serving low-income communities the government is unable to reach.

Rent-A-Center operates 129 locations in New York. This location in Queens will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

