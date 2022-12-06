PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jason E. Stephens, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at UBS in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2022. This is the sixth consecutive year that Jason has been recognized on the list.

"We're very proud to see Jason named among the Top Wealth Advisors in the nation by Forbes," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Jason is an outstanding advisor and talented professional who demonstrates his dedication and commitment every day to meeting the needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families throughout Florida."

Jason previously has been named to numerous industry accolades, including the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors lists from 2020 to 2022, the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list from 2014 to 2022, and the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list from 2016 to 2020.

"Being recognized nationally once again by Forbes is a testament to Jason's expertise, industry leadership, and dedication to his clients and the communities he serves," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Jason is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) with a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business, as well as an Investment Consultant designation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Outside the office, Jason is an active member of his community and supports charitable organizations that help children and active military personnel. He enjoys golfing, fishing and baseball, and is an avid tennis player, formerly ranked in USTA Florida. He and his family reside in Naples, Florida, and have spent over 30 years in Florida.

The seventh annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors who represent the future of the wealth management industry. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on a variety of criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, assets under management, and revenue.

For the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

