The Board of Trustees of Eversource Energy (

NYSE:ES, Financial) today approved a quarterly dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Eversource Energy operates New England’s largest energy delivery company and is committed to safety, reliability, environmental leadership and stewardship, as well as expanding energy and sustainability options for approximately 4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It has approximately 348 million common shares outstanding.

