Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TWO INTERNATIONAL DRIVE, SUITE 325 PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $625.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(28.27%), AGG(7.68%), and VEU(7.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 99,876 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.18.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.16 per share and a market cap of $84.25Bil. The stock has returned -12.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 75,089 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.98.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.46 per share and a market cap of $37.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC bought 14,185 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 52,214. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.03 per share and a market cap of $269.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 89,891 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $51.26 per share and a market cap of $33.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

Charter Oak Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDW by 48,931 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.56.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF traded for a price of $68.9577 per share and a market cap of $570.97Mil. The stock has returned -11.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

