Movado and the Movado Group Foundation hosted The Turn 2 Foundation's "Jeter's Leaders" for an extraordinary evening where the high school students experienced an Orchestral Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center on Sunday, December 4.

Derek Jeter and the Leaders also attended an exclusive pre-performance panel discussion where Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz chief artistic officer at Lincoln Center; Celeste Hubbard-Breen, president of Hecho Studios; and Dr. Christopher Edmin, professor of hip-hop and African American studies at Columbia University offered insight into the power of the arts to communicate, tell stories, and put events into broader context. The discussion was moderated by Kristi Davidson, director of corporate responsibility, Movado Group. The speakers shared how they have used different art mediums throughout their careers to communicate and the impact those communications have had on social justice issues and overall culture.

"Arts and culture provide our Jeter's Leaders with such a rich, relevant and integral connection to the academic goals fostered by The Turn 2 Foundation," said Derek Jeter. "Thank you to Movado for providing our students with special opportunities like this to explore, experience and engage in innovative programs and initiatives that help promote personal growth and development."

"We are thrilled to be a part of this wonderful partnership with Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation for the 12th consecutive year—my team and I look forward to this event every holiday season," said Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and CEO, Movado Group. "It gives Movado great pleasure to provide these incredible students with experiences that enrich their lives and help inspire innovation, productive communication and creativity through the cultural arts."

The Turn 2 Foundation was established by Derek Jeter in 1996 and is led by his sister, Sharlee Jeter, who serves as the Foundation's president. Since its launch, Turn 2 has created and supported programs and activities that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and “Turn 2” healthy lifestyles. Through various specialized programs and events, the Foundation works with youth in New York City, West Michigan and Tampa, empowering them to reach their full potential. Its signature Jeter’s Leaders initiative is a four-year leadership development program that fosters academic achievement, positive behavior and social change among high school students. During its 26-year history, Turn 2 has given back more than $35 million, funding its signature programs as well as organizations that support its mission. (For more information, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.turn2foundation.org%3C%2Fb%3E).

About Movado

A brand long identified with Modernism and closely associated with the performing arts, Movado has achieved a proud 135-year history of design excellence and innovation. Movado has been a major supporter of New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Studio Museum Of Harlem, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Additionally, Movado has supported the Miami International Film Festival, Miami City Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Pacifica, and the Cooper Hewitt, National Design Museum.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

