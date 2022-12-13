Wood Dale, Illinois, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended November 30, 2022, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange trading session on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Central time, AAR will hold a conference call to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc60fbf896514422db95dd39396120576. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN that will allow them to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6aefc4s5 and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.