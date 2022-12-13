New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TenX Keane Acquisition (the “Company”) ( TENKU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that, commencing on December 8, 2022, holders of the 6,600,000 units (the “Units”) sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering”), including Units sold upon the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares and rights included in the Units. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “TENKU.” Any underlying ordinary shares and rights that are separated are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols “TENK” and “TENKR,” respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact the Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, in order to separate the holders’ Units into ordinary shares and rights.



About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

