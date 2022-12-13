Weber Inc. (“Weber”) (NYSE: WEBR), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Weber management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT that morning to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts are invited to dial 844-200-6205 (international callers, please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 339681 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Weber investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.weber.com. In addition, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be posted to the same website once available.

ABOUT WEBER INC.

Weber Inc. headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what’s possible. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

