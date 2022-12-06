NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375per share. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business December 23, 2022.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

