Agreement and Plan of Reorganization

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / CMK Gaming International, Inc. (Pink sheets CMKI) ( Colorado Corporation) and CIPHER-CORE Co.,Ltd. a Japanese Corporation(CIPHER), signed an AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF REORGANIZATION on February 17th, 2022 (Agreement) and closed on March 14th, 2022. The Company has changed its name to CIPHER-CORE, Inc. (Pinksheets CFCI) and the company applied immediately for a name change and symbol change to Finra which has now been approved.

NEW DIRECTORS and OFFICERS

All of the directors and officers were replaced pursuant to the Agreement as follows:

Riichiro Nakamura, Chairman, Director ( Founder of Nakamura Group)

Takatoshi Nakamura, CEO, President , Director ( Former Research Affiliate of MIT )

Masayuki Tsuda, Secretary, Director ( Certified Public Tax Accountant)

Motoyuki Odachi, COO, Director ( Former Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Finance, CPA)

Koji Sasaki, Director ( Honorary Pres. of Japan Stanford Assoc. and MIT Club of Japan)

Koichiro Ito, Director ( Attorney)

Daisuke Taketani, Office Manager ( Former Employee of Goldman Sachs)

Takatoshi Nakamura, CEO, holds four engineering degrees from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Graduate School of Science and Engineering of Keio University, Tokyo, Japan and the Department of Ocean Engineering, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

After working at McKinsey & Company, Japan, Mr. Nakamura became a research affiliate of MIT, studying Computer Architecture and Information Security. Mr. Nakamura succeeded in developing a Cognitive Processor, which is a non-Von Neumann logic circuit. He then perfected cryptography and sublimated it into complete cipher with quantum computer resistance. As its applied technology, we have developed an end-to-end protection technology for communication system, a remote authentication technology for IoT system, and a crypto cash technology which will be used without ledger for CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and crypto securities.

