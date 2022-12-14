SMART+Modular+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq%3A+SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products, announces that it is now offering a new class of high performance, power efficient, data center solid state disk drives (SSDs) beginning with the DC4800+PCIe+Gen+4+family.

SMART’s DC4800 PCIe Gen4 NVMe drives are designed to meet the increasing demands placed on storage systems in hyperscale, hyper converged, enterprise and edge data centers. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART’s DC4800 devices are designed with a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising storage input/output (I/O) performance. Zero-induced throttling allows these SSDs to perform better under continued duress, even when they are pushed to their performance limit. This translates to significant power consumption improvement per server, as well as consistent latency performance of up to 7-nines or 99.99999% of the time.

“Today’s leading-edge servers are not only expected to manage a significant mass of transactions to enable processes like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, but they are also expected to be more power efficient,” said Andy Mills, data center architect for SMART. “Data centers are increasingly challenged by performance and energy demands as they expand to address these new workloads that process data from an ever-growing array of intelligent devices at the edge.”

The DC4800 family of PCIe Gen 4 data center class drives are compliant to the Open Compute Project (OCP) 1.0 NVMe storage standard, and are available in capacities up to 7.68TB and available in U.2 and E1.S form factors. Initial sampling is already in process with several OEMs and system builders.

For more information and technical specifications, please visit the DC4800+product+page at smartm.com.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

