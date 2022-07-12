HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $357.00Mil. The top holdings were KEYS(5.21%), BKI(4.61%), and A(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 7,835 shares of NYSE:BKI for a total holding of 254,705. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.86.

On 12/07/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $59.29 per share and a market cap of $9.25Bil. The stock has returned -20.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:J by 3,594 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.26.

On 12/07/2022, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of $121.89 per share and a market cap of $15.40Bil. The stock has returned -13.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KEYS by 2,925 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.05.

On 12/07/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $176.83 per share and a market cap of $31.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LH by 1,796 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $238.3.

On 12/07/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $234.15 per share and a market cap of $20.75Bil. The stock has returned -18.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MAA by 2,463 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.08.

On 12/07/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $157.19 per share and a market cap of $18.15Bil. The stock has returned -22.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

