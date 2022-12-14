dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT will be presenting at the fifth International Investment Forum (“IIF”) on December 7th, 2022.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, will be presenting at 11:00 am EST, December 7th, 2022.

Board members of listed companies will provide information directly, without distraction and in 30 minutes via Zoom. Questions can be asked via chat and will then be answered live. Investors can hardly be better prepared for an investment.

This is the fifth time that the International Investment Forum (IIF) is being held, bringing together interested investors with selected companies around the world. Participants from all continents are awaited to attend the digital event. IIF is made possible by its partners, Apaton Finance GmbH AG, who also sponsor dynaCERT.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “On behalf of dynaCERT, I am looking forward to presenting at the fifth International Investment Forum at 11:00 am EST on December 7th, 2022. As global efforts to reduce the planet’s GHG footprint and carbon emission reductions are being prioritized by all our clients and potential clients world-wide, the outlook for our business has never been so good. Our proprietary and patented HydraGEN™ Technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption in internal combustion engines and reduce Carbon and NOx emissions, so important to providing a global solution to reduce pollution.”

All information on the event, a registration option and a schedule can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fii-forum.com%2Ftimetable-5-iif%2F

About IIF - International Investment Forum

IIF - International Investment Forum - will take place on December 7th, 2022. Companies and their board members present and answer questions from investors via Zoom. The event will start at 9:55 am (CET - Central European Time) 3:55 am (EST - New York Time) and will end at 7:30 pm CET. The event is organized from Germany as a cooperation project between Apaton Finance GmbH and GBC AG.

For more information: https%3A%2F%2Fii-forum.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

