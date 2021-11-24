SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) publicly traded securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 22-cv-07371 (E.D.N.Y.), theclass action lawsuit charges Gap and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Gap is a multinational retail apparel company, offering apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. In 2021, Old Navy introduced BODEQUALITY, a size-inclusivity campaign which included clothing offerings up to a size 28.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (ii) contrary to Gap's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting Gap's operations; and (iii) Gap's statements during the Class Period about historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results trajectory of Gap, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.On, Gap announced that, CEO of Old Navy, had stepped down. On this news, the price of Gap stock fell nearly 18%.Then, onpublished an article revealing that Gap had improperly managed its inventory of plus size clothing at its Old Navy stores, causing material declines in margins and business results. On this news, the price of Gap stock fell approximately 7% over the next two trading sessions.Thereafter, on, Gap admitted that execution missteps in size and assortment of inventory at Old Navy adversely impacted Gap's financial results. On this news, the price of Gap stock fell nearly 5%.Finally, on, Gap announced that its President and CEO, defendant, was stepping down from her position as President and CEO of Gap and had resigned from the Board of Directors. On this news, the price of Gap stock fell an additional 5%, further damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Gap publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

