Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that its G7c connected wearable for gas detection and lone worker protection is the first device of its kind to be certified to the newly-upgraded BS 8484:2022 standard in the United Kingdom.

Due to stringent health and safety laws which outline the responsibilities of employers in significant detail, the UK is considered one of the safest places in the world to work. The country plays a leadership role in driving global regulations and the new standard is no exception.

Authorization for providers to dispatch emergency response

Lone workers are those who work by themselves without close or direct supervision, and are as a result, among the most vulnerable workers. Employers have a legal obligation to manage any health and safety risks before their employees can work alone. The British+Safety+Council estimates that up to eight million workers in the UK, or approximately 22% of the working population, are lone workers.

The BS 8484:2022 standard underpins the UK’s safety leadership by providing lone worker product and service providers with a code of practice that allows the dispatch of a police Level 1 response. In this way providers can bypass the central 999 system to make the emergency response process as efficient as possible.

Blackline technology well-positioned

“Blackline Safety is extremely proud of our safety leadership in offering the only accredited device to protect lone workers who deal with gas under the newly upgraded BS8484:2022 in the UK,” said Cody Slater, Chair and CEO, Blackline Safety.

“The accreditation means our G7c cloud-connected solution can continue to support live monitoring teams to quickly locate workers during incidents and alert police, ambulance or fire services if needed. Given the UK’s leadership in lone worker legislation we expect other jurisdictions to follow suit, making our technology well-positioned.”

Blackline’s G7c integrates 4G connectivity, location technology, direct-to-cloud data streaming to support multi-function gas detection and lone worker protection. Together these capabilities enable the fastest response times to incidents to insights and support improvements to safety processes and operational performance.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

