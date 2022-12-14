BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Midlothian, Virginia, located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, will open on Friday, December 9, 2022. The retailer will now have a total of 235 U.S. clubs.

The new club will have a BJ%27s+Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Fuel+Saver+Program. The Midlothian BJ’s Gas station will offer regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

“The grand opening of our new club has been much anticipated, and we are very much looking forward to opening our doors to the Midlothian community on Friday,” said Contina McNeill, Club Manager of Midlothian’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our team has been working diligently to prepare our club for both new and existing members to start shopping, and we’re officially ready to welcome them in!”

At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside+pickup%2C+in-club pickup, same-day+delivery, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile+app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip. BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time+founding+member+offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, December 8, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25* instead of the regular $55 membership fee. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for just $65* instead of the regular $110 membership fee. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases**.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com%2FMidlothian or sign up in person at the membership center located at 12288 Chattanooga Plaza.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Midlothian, BJ’s foodbank partner is Feed More.

“We are so excited to have BJ’s Wholesale Club as part of our community, just in time for the holiday season,” said Aaron McClung, Chief Development Officer at Feed More. “During this time of year, it is especially important to make sure that our neighbors in need have access to the basics, like quality food. With partners like BJ’s, we can ensure that this is possible and are thankful to continue developing our partnership with the organization.”

To date, BJ’s has donated more than 140 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com%2Fterms.

* Offer is valid at the Midlothian BJ’s Membership Center and online at BJs.com%2FMidlothian only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires. Expires: 12/8/22.

** BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ’s checkout and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com%2Fterms for program terms.

*** BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 234 clubs and 163 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Feed More

Feed More collects, prepares and distributes food to neighbors in need throughout Central Virginia. With a service area that stretches across 29 counties and 5 cities, Feed More’s comprehensive programs and network of more than 250 nonprofit agencies helps ensure our communities have access to healthy meals. Feed More is a proud member of Feeding+America and Meals+on+Wheels+America. For additional information, please visit FeedMore.org, find us on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

