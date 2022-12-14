IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Nicolas Mirzayantz, president of IFF’s Nourish division, will leave the Company following a successful 34+ year tenure, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Upon his departure, IFF CEO Frank Clyburn will lead IFF’s current Nourish division until a replacement is named.

Mirzayantz had an illustrious career in which he served in critical leadership roles across the organization. He first joined IFF’s Creative Center in Paris in 1988, and later served as regional manager of North America and divisional CEO of Scent, where he transformed IFF’s Scent division into a global leader. During his tenure, he led the division through a series of mergers and acquisitions that resulted in expanded, differentiated offerings for IFF’s customers. Most recently, as president of IFF’s Nourish division, he served a critical role in overseeing IFF’s transformational integration with DuPont’s Nutrition and Biosciences enterprise and capitalized on the Company’s opportunities across the entire food and beverage industry. In addition, Mirzayantz has been a champion of sustainability, setting the foundation for the Company’s industry-leading ESG+ initiatives.

“Few have been more instrumental in our company’s transformation or had a bigger impact through the years than Nicolas,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO, IFF. “Over his extensive tenure with IFF, Nicolas has played a key role in defining IFF’s vision and strategy and leading the company through growth while always being an advocate for IFF’s values. His leadership and mentorship have enabled countless creative discoveries, breakthrough innovations and served as a creative engine for IFF’s entrepreneurial culture and success. I thank him for all he has accomplished for both IFF and our industry and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life.”

“Throughout my time at IFF, it has been an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside such talented teams all over the world as our Company has transformed into the market leader it is today,” said Mirzayantz. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to all of our extended teams and extraordinary customers for their trust and support. I am proud of the iconic, market-leading products that we have created together. I am equally proud of the unique culture we have fostered and the indispensable role that IFF plays in our customers’ success. IFF has established a stronger foundation, which is unrivaled in the pursuit of customer innovation, and I truly look forward to seeing all that the IFF team will accomplish in the future.”

