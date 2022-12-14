TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") ( TSXV:ROS, Financial)(FSE:2OJ)(OTCQB:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive RC (Reverse Circulation) drilling results at Kabaya KB3 (Figure 1) from an additional 18 holes totaling 2,220 meters (m).

KB3 is the satellite deposit North of the main Kabaya resource (KB1 and KB2). The recent drilling results provide some significant intercepts at depth, in the fresh rock confirming the mineralization continuity, growing the gold mineralization envelope toward the East, as well as to the South.

The mineralization shape has an NNE-SSW orientation plunging to the South, outlining an unexplored southern window .

The current drilling results at KB3 delineate an estimated strike length of 350m, a width of 100m, and 150m vertical depth. This zone is open at depth and laterally. There is an underexplored zone of 850m between KB3 and KB1-2, and the main gold mineralization is yet to be fully tested.

Drilling Highlights:

Kabaya - Reverse Circulation Drill Holes

1.49 gpt gold over 37m from drill hole RCDBS22-0118 from 83m Including 5.44 gpt gold over 3m from 99m

3.09 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole RCDBS22-0119 from 118m (KB3)

And 7.94 gpt gold over 3m from 120m

1.03 gpt gold over 24m from drill hole RCDBS22-0103 from 12m Including 5.24 gpt gold over 1m from 33m.

1.65 gpt gold over 5m from drill hole RCDBS22-0104 from 109m

And 1.1 gpt gold over 12m from 117m

1.28 gpt gold over 4 m from drill hole RCDBS22-0117 from 74m

And 1.31 gpt gold over 5m from 84m

And 1.19 gpt gold over 7m from 123m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization beyond the current footprints of the maiden resource. We are excited by the fresh rock intercepts at KB3, which points to a larger mineralized system with the 850-meter gap zone between KB1-2 and KB3 yet to be fully tested. This the second new zone discovered outside the perimeter of the known resource at Kabaya and will be further tested in the next round of drilling to commence before Christmas".

Figure 1: Kabaya KB3 drilling plan view, gold and lithological contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.

The gold mineralization at Kabaya KB3 (Figure 2) is disseminated and associated with strong kaolinization. The gold host rock is an alternate between tuffaceous and greywacke facies crosscut by younger dolerite sills and dykes. The higher-grade zone doesn't appear at the surface and from the longitudinal section the mineralization is plunging around 20-30° to the South. This higher grade hasn't been captured in the resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).

Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N

Figure 3: Kabaya KB3, Leapfrog Geo longitudinal section

The Kabaya Deposit is part of a prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). The Kabaya gold orebody is on the Eastern edge of this major structure covered well by the Roscan large land package over 25km.

Figure 4: Roscan permits on the Airborne Magnetic geophysics background with the Roscan resources zones, the targets in development, the gold deposits around. The Roscan tenements are surrounded by B2gold permits.

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target and Foraco to drill diamond hole, using PQ size rods in the saprolite and HQ size in the fresh rock.

The samples have been sent for preparation to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali, and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou, for 1 kg Bottle Roll for DD and 2kg Bottle Roll for RC with atomic absorption finish, including tail analysis by 50g Fire Assays for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)

Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya (Dabia South)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah

President & CEO

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730600/Roscan-Gold-Continues-to-Expand-Gold-Mineralization-at-Kabaya-Intersects-149-gpt-Gold-over-37m-and-309-gpt-Gold-Over-12m



