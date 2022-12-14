HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $2 million contract to provide design services for audiovisual systems, IT and telecommunication equipment, acoustics, and building security systems for facilities within a new innovation district in North Carolina. The district will be a mixed-use development comprised of retail, hospitality, research, and educational facilities, including the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the School of Business Professional Studies Program. This three-year contract covers the initial phase of the innovation district development, which includes a 358,000 square foot center for education, a 335,000 square foot research building, and two parking garages.



“Facility owners continue to harness advancements in technology to improve occupant customer experience and provide a safe and secure environment for the people and businesses that they serve,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 has been a leader in building technology for colleges and universities for over two decades, and we are pleased to have been selected to contribute to the design of these high technology educational facilities.”

