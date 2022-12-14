DALLAS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access and solution is the Leading Lights 2022 Winner in the “Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience” category for powering Liberty Latin America’s innovative WiFi360 offering and delivering a superior WiFi experience to over a million subscribers across Latin America and the Caribbean. The Light Reading Leading Lights Awards recognize innovation and achievement in the global communications industry and the “2022 Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience” honor was awarded to DZS for empowering one of the leading broadband service providers in the Americas to leverage its cloud-enabled WiFi experience management software platform to deliver what is being recognized by Light Reading for the most outstanding customer experience of 2022.

“Being recognized by Leading Lights is one of the highest honors in the industry,” said Tuncay Cil, Chief Strategy Officer, DZS. “This recognition further validates the unique and innovative capabilities of CloudCheck and Liberty Latin America’s WiFi360 offering. CloudCheck is powering Liberty Latin America’s WiFi360 service, and is deployed in more than a million connected homes across Latin America and the Caribbean. By delivering a superior WiFi user experience across their footprint, CloudCheck has enabled Liberty Latin America to distinguish themselves from their competition.”

CloudCheck is one of three (Xtreme, Expresse and CloudCheck) anchor software solutions within the DZS Cloud software platform and has proven to be transformational for service providers in empowering them to manage and optimize the subscriber WiFi experience. In addition to delivering a superior WiFi experience, DZS CloudCheck enables enhanced customer experience management, data collection and integration, business intelligence automation, and operational intelligence functions across a broad range of vendor hardware. DZS CloudCheck enables Liberty Latin America to significantly improve its customer service support capabilities and experience by delivering visibility into the subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) and network Quality of Service (QoS).

DZS CloudCheck enables the end user with more control of their in-home network. With WiFi360’s advanced capabilities, subscribers enjoy a fast, interactive, intuitive onboarding process; can easily monitor their WiFi QoS; improve their online activity visibility and parental control; and leverage advanced self-help capabilities.

Since 2004, the Leading Lights Awards have served as a way to honor the companies and people carrying the communications industry forward. In 2021, DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt was named the Leading Lights “Person of the Year” recognizing his leadership of the transformation and hyper-growth spanning the company’s Access, Optical, Subscriber and Cloud Edge solutions since joining the organization in 2020.

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions.

