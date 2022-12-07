Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 minutes ago
Ferguson plc ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares vesting

K Murphy

43,625

I Graham

1,558

S Long

1,577

The conditional share awards granted under the LTIP automatically vested on December 5, 2022. The vested shares will be delivered to the PDMR in the next available open period, after the FY2023 first quarter results are released.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each


ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0043,625
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-05; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each


ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.001,558
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-05; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.001,577
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-05; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

December 7, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730642/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

img.ashx?id=730642

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
GuruFocus Screeners

