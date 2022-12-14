Lockheed Martin Corporation, (NYSE: LMT), and Sintavia, LLC, today announced a collaboration to expand research of metal additive manufacturing (AM) opportunities as an alternative to castings and forgings. AM, also known as 3D printing, has the capability to improve efficiencies in existing castings and forgings supply chains, and provide parts with a higher level of detail and greater design opportunities.

Sintavia is an AM supplier to Lockheed Martin, supporting several programs in the manufacture and production of metal additive parts. The new collaboration will explore additional AM technology areas, including laser powder bed fusion, electron beam-directed energy deposition and friction stir AM.

This enhanced relationship builds on the White+House+initiative+%26ldquo%3BAM+Forward%2C%26rdquo%3B announced by President Joe Biden in May, a voluntary compact aimed at strengthening U.S. supply chains by supporting U.S.-based suppliers’ adoption and deployment of AM.

“Sintavia and Lockheed Martin are committed to improving the capability, agility and competitiveness of the defense industrial supply base,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s founder and CEO. “Our partnership with Lockheed Martin seeks to identify and streamline manufacturing inefficiencies, specifically in the production of flight critical structures.”

“Lockheed Martin’s collaboration with Sintavia demonstrates our dedication to the White House’s AM Forward campaign in reducing overall operating costs and strengthening our domestic supply chain, efforts that are in line with our 21%3Csup%3Est%3C%2Fsup%3E+Century+Security vision,” said David Tatro, vice president for Operations Process Transformation at Lockheed Martin.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow %40LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the company.

About Sintavia

Sintavia designs and 3D prints advanced propulsion and thermodynamic systems for customers in the aerospace and defense industry. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sintavia.com.

