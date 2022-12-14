TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY, Financial) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is thrilled to be expanding its Environmental division into the Middle East through its e-waste recycling company, ERS-International ("ERS"). The expansion, which will be located in the country of Oman, follows months of planning and signals important growth for the company.

For the past year ERS management and staff have been working in partnership with local authorities to get everything in place to open the first advanced e-waste recycling facility in Salalah, the capital city of southern Oman's Dhofar province. Oman is situated on the coast of the Arabian Peninsula and spans the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Just last year a report by leading experts with support from the United Nations, urged the Sultanate of Oman and other Arab jurisdictions to "tap into opportunities" to recover valuable materials from e-waste. The report, ‘The Regional E-Waste Monitor for the Arab States 2021', indicated that recovered e-waste materials in the Arab region are worth an estimated $3 billion annually. The report explained that currently the lack of e-waste recycling poses a threat to sustainable development. Oman has been collecting and exporting e-waste, while also storing some in the hopes of the country getting a recycling facility. The Monitor highlighted the fact that e-waste generation in Arab States has increased over 60 percent since 2010.

"We are very excited to be the first to process e-waste in Oman on an industrial scale. Advanced electronics recycling is desperately needed around the globe and we're confident that we will be able to start with processing at least five hundred thousand (500,000) pounds in Oman, in our first year of operation. We expect to double up each subsequent year," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck

The Oman recycling facility is similar in size is to the Canadian plant at one hundred thousand square feet of workspace. The new plant will be outfitted with ultramodern technology that will be operated under strict policies to ensure privacy for customers and efficiency throughout the processing of waste. Digitized pick-up is being worked into the recycling system. Customers simply open an App to request service.

Sparta's ERS-International expects to officially open for business in Oman in Q1 2023.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a company focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, including climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is now structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy. These divisions better categorize the growing list of products and services offered by the Company.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

