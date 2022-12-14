HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that FINRA has processed and announced the corporate action of exchanging META's Series A Preferred shares (OTC: MMTLP) for shares of common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. on its daily list. Please see https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList which notes the following regarding the trading of shares of MMTLP on OTC and the distribution of the Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. shares:

MMTLP shareholders with settled positions as of 12/12/22 Record Date will receive one (1) share of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. for every one (1) share of MMTLP held on Pay Date of 12/14/22. Purchases of MMTLP executed after 12/8/22 will not receive the distribution. Will not be quoted Ex. [NO EX-DIVIDEND DATE] MMTLP shares will be canceled effective 12/13/22.

Please note that this disclosure and dates from FINRA regarding the trading of MMTLP in connection with the distribution of the shares of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. supersedes and replaces all of META's prior disclosure regarding the logistics and timing of the trading of MMTLP in connection with the distribution.

Please contact your broker, bank or other nominee for assistance with any questions concerning ownership or trading of META's Series A Preferred shares.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials, components and systems. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

