TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. ( TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical technology company focused on single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced that in view of the commencement of the strategic review process announced on November 30, 2022, the special meeting of its shareholders scheduled for January 12, 2023 will be suspended and, if appropriate and necessary, rescheduled to a future date. If rescheduled to a future date, the business of the meeting may include, to the extent required by corporate or securities law and as determined by the Board of Directors of the company, the approval of a potential transaction should one result from the strategic review process announced on November 30, 2022 or, if appropriate, the approval of a consolidation of the company’s common shares. No future meeting dates have been scheduled and no decision on any specific business item for any future meeting of shareholders has been made at this time.



Cary G. Vance, Titan’s President and CEO, commented, “After consultation with our financial and legal advisors, we determined it was in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to suspend the special meeting. This action, in addition to resulting in a cost savings, allows the company to focus its attention on the strategic review process, completing tasks towards an IDE filing with the FDA and fulfilling certain other contractual development and supply obligations."

With the suspension of the special meeting of shareholders previously scheduled for January 12, 2023, the company will not at this time be relying on a share consolidation to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously disclosed, Nasdaq granted the company an extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires an issuer to maintain a minimum bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days (and generally not more than 20 consecutive business days, in Nasdaq’s discretion). While the company continues to undertake initiatives directed at increasing shareholder value, should the company not be able to evidence compliance prior to December 26, 2022, the company expects Nasdaq to notify Titan that its shares are subject to delisting. At such time, the company may appeal the delisting and it is expected that the company’s shares would continue to be listed and available to trade on Nasdaq at least pending the completion of the appeal process. There can be no assurance that the appeal process would result in any satisfactory outcome for Titan such that its common shares would remain listed on Nasdaq or as to the timing of any subsequent delisting should the appeal process be unsuccessful.

