PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share of beneficial interest for the fourth quarter of 2022. This dividend will be paid on January 27, 2023, to common shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

‚ÄúPMT‚Äôs objective is to distribute its income through quarterly dividends that reflect the earnings per share we expect from our current investment strategies,‚ÄĚ said Chairman and CEO David Spector. ‚ÄúWhile the dividend was reduced as a result of current projections for PMT‚Äôs earnings and taxable income, we believe a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share remains an attractive component of PMT‚Äôs total return potential. Additionally, we remain confident in our ability to continue successfully managing investments across a diverse set of mortgage-related strategies to drive increased shareholder value over the longer-term.‚ÄĚ

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management‚Äôs beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company‚Äôs financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like ‚Äúbelieve,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúexpect,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúanticipate,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúpromise,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúplan,‚ÄĚ and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as ‚Äúwill,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúwould,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúshould,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúcould,‚ÄĚ or ‚Äúmay‚ÄĚ are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates; our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19; the Company‚Äôs ability to comply with various federal, state and local laws and regulations that govern its business; the impact to our CRT agreements of increased borrower requests for forbearance under the CARES Act; changes in the Company‚Äôs investment objectives or investment or operational strategies, including any new lines of business or new products and services that may subject it to additional risks; volatility in the Company‚Äôs industry, the debt or equity markets, the general economy or the real estate finance and real estate markets; events or circumstances which undermine confidence in the financial and housing markets or otherwise have a broad impact on financial and housing markets, such as the sudden instability or collapse of large depository institutions or other significant corporations, terrorist attacks, natural or manmade disasters, or threatened or actual armed conflicts; changes in general business, economic, market, employment and domestic and international political conditions, or in consumer confidence and spending habits from those expected; the degree and nature of the Company‚Äôs competition; declines in real estate or significant changes in U.S. housing prices or activity in the U.S. housing market; the availability of, and level of competition for, attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities in mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets that satisfy the Company‚Äôs investment objectives; the inherent difficulty in winning bids to acquire mortgage loans, and the Company‚Äôs success in doing so; the concentration of credit risks to which the Company is exposed; the Company‚Äôs dependence on its manager and servicer, potential conflicts of interest with such entities and their affiliates, and the performance of such entities; changes in personnel and lack of availability of qualified personnel at its manager, servicer or their affiliates; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; the adequacy of the Company‚Äôs cash reserves and working capital; the Company‚Äôs ability to maintain the desired relationship between its financing and the interest rates and maturities of its assets; the timing and amount of cash flows, if any, from the Company‚Äôs investments; our substantial amount of indebtedness; the performance, financial condition and liquidity of borrowers; the ability of the Company‚Äôs servicer, which also provides the Company with fulfillment services, to approve and monitor correspondent sellers and underwrite loans to investor standards; incomplete or inaccurate information or documentation provided by customers or counterparties, or adverse changes in the financial condition of the Company‚Äôs customers and counterparties; the Company‚Äôs indemnification and repurchase obligations in connection with mortgage loans it purchases and later sells or securitizes; the quality and enforceability of the collateral documentation evidencing the Company‚Äôs ownership and rights in the assets in which it invests; increased rates of delinquency, default and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company‚Äôs investments; the performance of mortgage loans underlying mortgage-backed securities in which the Company retains credit risk; the Company‚Äôs ability to foreclose on its investments in a timely manner or at all; increased prepayments of the mortgages and other loans underlying the Company‚Äôs mortgage-backed securities or relating to the Company‚Äôs mortgage servicing rights and other investments; the degree to which the Company‚Äôs hedging strategies may or may not protect it from interest rate volatility; the effect of the accuracy of or changes in the estimates the Company makes about uncertainties, contingencies and asset and liability valuations when measuring and reporting upon the Company‚Äôs financial condition and results of operations; the Company‚Äôs ability to maintain appropriate internal control over financial reporting; technologies for loans and the Company‚Äôs ability to mitigate security risks and cyber intrusions; the Company‚Äôs ability to obtain and/or maintain licenses and other approvals in those jurisdictions where required to conduct its business; the Company‚Äôs ability to detect misconduct and fraud; developments in the secondary markets for the Company‚Äôs mortgage loan products; legislative and regulatory changes that impact the mortgage loan industry or housing market; changes in regulations or the occurrence of other events that impact the business, operations or prospects of government agencies such as the Government National Mortgage Association, the Federal Housing Administration or the Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or government-sponsored entities such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or such changes that increase the cost of doing business with such entities; legislative and regulatory changes that impact the business, operations or governance of mortgage lenders and/or publicly-traded companies; the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its issued and future rules and the enforcement thereof; changes in government support of homeownership; changes in government or government-sponsored home affordability programs; limitations imposed on the Company‚Äôs business and its ability to satisfy complex rules for it to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and qualify for an exclusion from the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the ability of certain of the Company‚Äôs subsidiaries to qualify as REITs or as taxable REIT subsidiaries for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as applicable, and the Company‚Äôs ability and the ability of its subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules; changes in governmental regulations, accounting treatment, tax rates and similar matters; the Company‚Äôs ability to make distributions to its shareholders in the future; the Company‚Äôs failure to deal appropriately with issues that may give rise to reputational risk; and the Company‚Äôs organizational structure and certain requirements in its charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005221/en/

