%3Cb%3ENextech+AR+Solutions+Corp%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E.%3C%2Fb%3E(“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services today announced that the Company will present at the Proactive+One2One+Virtual+Investor+Forum on Thursday DECEMBER 8th.

Proactive One2One Conference Presentation Details

DATE: Thursday December 8, 2022

TIME: 1:00 p.m Eastern Time (US & Canada)

LINK: Click+here+to+register

TODAY December 7 - Special Livestream Details

Join Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg on the Wall Street Reporter NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream.

He will discuss the 2022 year in review, look forward to 2023, and do a live question and answer period with investors.

DATE: Wednesday, December 7, 2023

TIME: 1:00 p.m Eastern Time (US & Canada)

LINK: Click+here+to+watch

On December 8th Nextech AR Solutions invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend Evan Gappelberg’s real-time, interactive presentation at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Conference, which will showcase Nextech’s 3D modeling and wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse.

Recent Company Highlights

About Proactive Investors

Proactive Investors enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. Proactive is one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7.

The Company offers in-depth comment, analysis, press releases, and share price data on small to large capitalized companies. Uniquely, Proactive’s renowned multi-media business is complemented by quality events management, smart investor relations delivery and a highly respected research offering.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, “ARway” as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSNX:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

To learn more about ARway, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arway.ai%2F

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

