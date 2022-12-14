AVROBIO%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company working to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced new interim pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and clinical efficacy data, showing stabilization or reversal of multiple clinically relevant measures in five patients with Gaucher disease after they received a single dose of AVR-RD-02, an investigational hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In addition, following positive discussions with regulators, AVROBIO plans to initiate a global, registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial in Gaucher disease type 3 (GD3) in the second half of 2023.

Gaucher disease is the largest, most common lysosomal disorder. Even on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) – the current standard of care – people with Gaucher disease type 1 (GD1) typically have a shortened life expectancy and may experience debilitating symptoms that significantly reduce their quality of life. GD3 is a more severe, progressive form of Gaucher disease, which presents with more widespread systemic manifestations, typically refractory to standard of care treatment, as well as neurological signs and symptoms.

“We are thrilled to share new, compelling data from patients impacted across the spectrum of Gaucher disease, the most common lysosomal disorder. This includes what we believe to be transformational data from the first pediatric GD3 patient treated with an HSC gene therapy, showing complete biochemical correction, which means both enzyme activity and substrate levels have normalized post gene therapy. This pharmacodynamic efficacy equates with improvements in major refractory elements of disease for this patient, something the child has never experienced on current standard of care,” said Essra Ridha, M.D., MRCP, FFPM, chief medical officer at AVROBIO. “Following constructive regulatory conversations, including with FDA, we are now focused on initiating a randomized controlled, Phase 2/3 clinical trial for GD3 next year, the first such trial for a gene therapy, to further evaluate the benefit-risk profile of AVR-RD-02 in a clinical trial setting.”

“Additionally, today’s interim data from the ongoing Guard1 clinical trial, our Phase 1/2 trial for GD1, reinforce the potential clinical impact of HSC gene therapy in this subset of Gaucher disease, with the first patient dosed now two years post gene therapy. In our previous update, we shared favorable data across clinical biomarkers – today, we’re pleased to share new interim data showing not only sustained pharmacodynamic efficacy, but also some clinically significant reductions in liver and spleen volume, demonstrating that our gene therapy is having an impact above and beyond the standard of care baseline measures,” said Ridha. “We believe our current GD1 and planned GD3 clinical trials combined will create a robust data set that will further the development of this investigational gene therapy and move us ever closer to bringing a potential one-time treatment option to people living with Gaucher disease.”

​AVR-RD-02 for GD3: First pediatric patient dosed with investigational AVR-RD-02

An 11-year-old patient was dosed at the University of Manchester, U.K., on a named patient basis

Fifteen months post gene therapy, the patient has normalized peripheral glucocerebrosidase (GCase) enzyme activity and plasma chitotriosidase, a marker of activated macrophages, and remains off enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and substrate reduction therapy (SRT)

Patient’s albumin levels increased 33% eight months post gene therapy, reflecting improvements in lymphadenopathy and enteropathy​. This patient was previously refractory to maximal and multimodal medical therapy, including ERT, SRT, enteral steroids, dietary restrictions and intermittent albumin infusions​

Additionally, the patient did not develop any new lesions on MRI assessments post gene therapy, on a background of rapidly developing lesions, and had no clinically detectable change in neurological status or new neurological manifestations 15 months post gene therapy

Safety data from this patient indicate no adverse events (AEs) related to drug product. All AEs observed were related to myeloablative conditioning, stem cell mobilization, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions

AVR-RD-02 for GD1: Clinically meaningful reductions in organomegaly and improvements from baseline ERT levels in plasma lyso-Gb1 and chitotriosidase activity

All four adult GD1 patients in the Guard1 clinical trial who have been infused with investigational AVR-RD-02 to date saw sustained engraftment with vector copy numbers (VCN) between 0.54 to 0.86 per diploid genome 14 weeks to two years post gene therapy, and reconstitution of GCase enzyme activity both in plasma and peripheral blood leukocytes within the normal range

Glucosylsphingosine (lyso-Gb1) decreased 21% to 70% (21%, 21%, 30% and 70%, respectively) below ERT baseline levels for all four patients 12 weeks to two years post gene therapy. A downstream metabolic product of glucocerebroside, lyso-Gb1, is considered a sensitive and specific biomarker used for disease monitoring

The metabolite chitotriosidase was reduced in the two patients with evaluable samples to date, reflecting a reduction in macrophage activation and inflammation. Patient 1's chitotriosidase level has almost completely normalized, declining from a high of 145.8 µmol/L/h prior to gene therapy treatment to 42.4 µmol/L/h (≤38.1 µmol/L/h is considered normal range) two years post gene therapy. Patient 2, who was in the normal range before gene therapy treatment, still decreased from 24.3 µmol/L/h at baseline to 19.2 µmol/L/h at week 52

Importantly, three of the four patients dosed demonstrate a reduction in liver and spleen volume below their own ERT baseline. Patient 4 is not yet out far enough post gene therapy to be scanned for liver or spleen volume Patient 1 data showed a clinically significant 24% reduction in liver volume at 104 weeks post gene therapy (patient underwent a splenectomy during childhood) Patient 2 data showed a clinically significant 11% reduction in liver volume and 23% reduction in spleen volume at 52 weeks post gene therapy Patient 3 data showed a 4% reduction in liver volume and a 19% reduction in spleen volume, at 26 weeks post gene therapy



Safety data from the four patients dosed to date indicate no AEs related to drug product. All AEs observed were related to myeloablative conditioning, stem cell mobilization, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions. The majority of AEs were mild or moderate and resolved without clinical sequelae.​ Additionally, hemoglobin and platelet levels, a core feature of successful Gaucher disease treatment, remain in normal range following gene therapy

The ongoing Guard1 clinical trial (NCT04145037) is a multinational, open-label study to assess the safety and efficacy of investigational AVR-RD-02 in approximately eight to 16 participants (male or female) who are ≥18 and ≤50 years of age with a confirmed diagnosis of GD1

Planning first ever, randomized controlled clinical trial for GD3 in 2023

AVROBIO plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 pediatric clinical trial for investigational AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023, following constructive meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Global, open label, parallel-arm and randomized controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of investigational AVR-RD-02. The trial is expected to include approximately 40 GD3 participants (male or female) who will be randomized 1:1 to receive HSC gene therapy or continue to receive standard of care ERT. Following the observation period, eligible participants who received ERT can cross over into the active arm and receive HSC gene therapy

Planned primary efficacy endpoint is a novel, multi-domain endpoint to reflect the systemic and heterogeneous nature of Gaucher disease, including ataxia (impaired coordination), breathing ability and liver and spleen volume. A key secondary efficacy measure will examine substrate levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which reflects the impact of the HSC gene therapy in the central nervous system ​

Overall, data from both the Guard1 and planned global Phase 2/3 GD3 clinical trials are expected to further development of this investigational gene therapy​, leveraging the similar underlying pathophysiology for both types of Gaucher disease. ​

“AVROBIO is transitioning into a late-stage company in 2023, targeting indications with large, pre-identified patient populations and with attractive commercial opportunities,” added AVROBIO President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff MacKay. “We look forward to this next stage in our journey, as we continue to work every day toward our shared purpose of freeing patients from a lifetime of genetic disease.”

​AVROBIO believes its plato® gene therapy platform is late stage-trial ready, with no major CMC changes anticipated

plato®, AVROBIO’s end-to-end solution covering vector design and production, drug product manufacturing and analytics, has received feedback from multiple regulatory agencies and no major chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) changes are anticipated as the company enters late-stage clinical trials.

New data showed consistent quality attributes across the Gaucher disease drug product, including purity, percent transduction, VCN, as well as potency. Additionally, the company reinforced its commitment to vector safety and showcased favorable data on the combined use of two state-of-the-art assays to evaluate the genotoxicity risk of integrating vectors used in HSC gene therapy prior to clinical use.

About Gaucher disease

Gaucher disease is a rare, inherited lysosomal disorder characterized by the toxic accumulation of glucosylceramide (GlcCer) and glucosylsphingosine (GlcSph) in macrophages. Macrophages enlarged with these fatty substances are called Gaucher cells which amass primarily in the spleen, liver and bone marrow. This results in a variety of potential symptoms, including grossly enlarged liver and spleen, bone issues, fatigue, low hemoglobin levels and platelet counts and an adjusted lifetime relative risk of developing Parkinson's disease that may be more than 20 times greater than the general population. Even on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) – the current standard of care – people with Gaucher disease typically have a shortened life expectancy and may experience debilitating symptoms that significantly reduce their quality of life.

About AVROBIO

Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We target the root cause of genetic disease by introducing a functional copy of the affected gene into patients’ own hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), with the goal of durably expressing the therapeutic protein throughout the body, including the central nervous system. Our first-in-class pipeline includes clinical programs for Gaucher disease and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs for Hunter syndrome and Pompe disease. Our proprietary plato® gene therapy platform is scalable for planned global commercialization. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

