BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that GB Patent No. 2597228 entitled “Compounds Comprising N-Methyl-2-Pyridone, And Pharmaceutically Acceptable Salts” has been granted by the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office. This granted patent covers the compound in VYNE’s VYN201 program and has a 20-year term that will expire in April 2040.



This newly issued patent is derived from The University of Dundee’s PCT application No. WO 2020/216779, which was filed nationally in multiple jurisdictions, and is exclusively licensed to Tay Therapeutics Limited and sublicensed to VYNE. This patent is the first of the national filed applications to be granted in connection with VYNE’s bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (“BET”) inhibitor program.

“Receipt of this early grant is timely with the recent start of our Phase 1a/b clinical trial evaluating our pan-BET inhibitor, VYN201, for the treatment of vitiligo. We look forward to obtaining additional patents in other jurisdictions as we progress our BET inhibitor programs,” said David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE.

About VYN201

VYN201 is a locally-administered pan-bromodomain BET inhibitor, designed as a “soft” drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways while providing low systemic exposure. To date, VYN201 has produced consistent reductions in pro-inflammatory and disease-related biomarkers, improvements in disease severity and a demonstrated local activity through several preclinical models. The Company believes that these data suggest potential broad utility for VYN201 across multiple routes of administration.

About BET Inhibitors

BET proteins play a key role in regulating gene transcription via epigenetic interactions (“reading”), and recent research has determined a key role for these BET proteins in regulating B cell and T cell activation and subsequent inflammatory processes. As epigenetic readers, BET proteins regulate the recruitment of transcriptional factors that are key to the production of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. BET inhibitors have the potential to treat a range of immuno-inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by blocking pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription with additional potential in myeloproliferative neoplastic disorders.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding VYNE's ability to obtain additional granted patents related to its BET inhibitor programs, and other statements regarding the future expectations, plans and prospects of VYNE.

