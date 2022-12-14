Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Bill Gassen and Laura Lang have been appointed to its Board of Directors. They have joined the board in an official capacity effective today, December 7, 2022. Ms. Lang was also appointed as Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board and Mr. Gassen was also appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill and Laura to Oscar’s Board of Directors,” said Mario Schlosser, CEO and Co-Founder of Oscar. “Their collective experience across industries will bring invaluable expertise to our Board and will help support Oscar as we continue our work to transform the healthcare industry and push forward our mission to make a healthier life affordable and accessible for all.”

Mr. Gassen has served as president and CEO of Sanford Health, an integrated health system serving communities across the upper Midwest since November 2020 and is an ex officio member of Sanford Health’s Board of Trustees. In addition, he served in a number of leadership roles for Sanford Health over a ten-year period including Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer and Corporate Counsel. Mr. Gassen is a former healthcare litigator and is a current member of the State Bar of South Dakota. He serves on the Health Systems Committee of the American Hospital Association and is a member of the Healthcare Institute. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in criminal justice and religious studies, and a Juris Doctor, both from the University of South Dakota.

Ms. Lang has served as the Managing Director of Narragansett Ventures, LLC, a strategic advisory firm focused on digital business transformation and growth investing, since January 2014. Since November 2018, Ms. Lang has also served as an adviser to L Catterton. Ms. Lang was the Chief Executive Officer of Time Inc., one of the largest branded media companies in the world, until 2013. From 2008 until she joined Time Inc. in 2012, Ms. Lang was Chief Executive Officer of Digitas Inc., a global marketing and technology agency and unit of Publicis Groupe S.A. In addition, she headed the company’s pure-play digital agencies, including Razorfish, Big Fuel, Denuo and Phonevalley. Ms. Lang currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors and the Talent and Compensation and Finance committees of V. F. Corporation, an international apparel and footwear company. She also serves on the Board of Directors and the Compensation and Audit committees of Vroom Inc, an e-commerce auto retailer. She previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Care.com Inc., Nutrisystem, Inc. and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Ms. Lang holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University, majoring in political science, and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Oscar has strategically curated its Board membership to include individuals with a diverse range of skills and perspectives,” said Jeffery Boyd, Oscar’s Chairman of the Board. “We believe that Bill and Laura’s extensive talents and leadership experiences will complement those of the existing members, and that their guidance will be critical as we usher in Oscar’s next phase of growth and evolution.”

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of September 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

