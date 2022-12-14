MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), today announced the successful implementation of an electronic ticketing system to enable more payment options and enhance the passenger experience on the Linee Lecco bus network in Lecco, Italy. The new system complements the network’s contactless EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) payment system that Conduent implemented earlier this year, allowing riders to pay with contactless credit or debit cards. In 2019, almost 3 million travelers used the Linee Lecco bus network.



Riders now can purchase a range of ticket types, which have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips embedded in them, at selected points of sale and the ticket office. The electronic ticketing system allows Linee Lecco to enhance its knowledge of passenger traffic flows and obtain precise, updated information about the use of its bus fleet. The tickets are validated onboard using the same validators as the EMV system. In addition to credit and debit cards, riders also can pay with devices that are enabled with near-field communication (NFC), such as smartphones and smart watches.

“In Lecco, public transport by road plays a fundamental role in the daily life experience. The introduction of the electronic ticketing and contactless EMV fare collection systems have been a priority to make it easier for residents and tourists to access the service,” said Salvatore Cappello, Managing Director at Linee Lecco. “Leveraging Conduent’s expertise, we implemented simple and user-friendly technology for passengers that also provides Linee Lecco with updated travel data, giving us better information to improve the public transport service.”

“This is the first Conduent Transportation project in Italy where the validator accepts both EMV payments and electronic ticketing. Lecco joins other Italian cities in digitizing the fare collection process to meet the needs of riders who require a simple and effective solution,” said Lou Keyes, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “With Conduent technology, Linee Lecco is enhancing the transportation experience and making system access easier for users.”

Linee Lecco launched the new electronic ticketing system at an event on December 1 with approximately 60 attendees, including mayors of nearby towns and cities and other dignitaries.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility technology solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

