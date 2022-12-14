Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) will release financial results for its Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter, which ended Nov. 26, 2022, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. ET with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. ET on January 21, 2023. To access the replay of the call, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 9029129.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 21. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

