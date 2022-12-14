BEIJING, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc.(“Shineco” or the “Company”; SISI), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and other biotech products, announced that its controlling affiliate, Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“CBP”), has been granted a patent (US 11,458,476 B2) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) protecting its in-situ fecal specimen sampling device for the use of stool test sample collection, and the marketing approval of the product by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). This product provides a massager-like fingertip swab, a collection tube and a lid with unidirectional sampling inlet. It is a leading stool sample collection device on the market that can be used for self-collection while defecation and does not need a container or plastic bag for this process. After collection, the laboratory staff can finish all of the testing procedures without opening the sample tube.



Just a few days ago, this product was presented at MEDICA 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, one of the largest annual exhibitions of medical devices in the world. Its humane, convenient, painless and innovative design has attracted the attention of professionals and potential distributors in the field.



“We are extremely pleased with the grant of a U.S. patent and the marketing approval from FDA for our Easy-to-Use disposable stool test sample collector, which gives us strong support to optimize the stool sample collection in clinical stool test,” said Dr. Marvin Liu, the Chairman of CBP, in a press release, and he also commented, “The stool test is a very common clinical lab examination and requires the collection of stool sample from the patient, but the current collection method is not very convenient and requires the passing of a stool specimen into a clean, dry container directly or placing a plastic bag inside the bowl using a toilet. This Easy-to-Use disposable stool test sample collector provides a very simple, easy and complete privacy protected tool for stool sample collection. The collection procedure can be done while defecation on squatting or sitting or can be done after defecation. This not only prevents samples from contamination, but also provides a sanitary measure for laboratory staff to work on the stool sample.”

About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, and specialized textiles. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “evaluating” or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon because they are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the benefits of our in-situ fecal specimen sampling device and our expectation to optimize the stool sample collection in clinical stool test. You are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulations, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statements and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

