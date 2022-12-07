PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, plans to present new clinical data on its personalized and tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Signatera, and its hereditary cancer test, Empower, at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in San Antonio, Texas.

Natera will present two posters from the LEADER and I-SPY 2 clinical trials in HR+, HER2- breast cancer highlighting Signatera's ability to detect recurrence and facilitate treatment response monitoring. A third poster from a multi-center study of over 1,900 patients will describe how hereditary cancer screening with Empower at the time of imaging can help to identify patients who may benefit from cancer risk management.

"We are excited to share data from these studies, which provide important insights about the value of MRD testing and hereditary cancer screening across the continuum of care for patients with breast cancer," said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer of oncology at Natera.

Information on the poster presentations are as follows:

Dec. 8, 2022, 5:00 pm CST

Monitoring for response and recurrence in neoadjuvant-treated hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative breast cancer by personalized circulating-tumor DNA testing Poster Presentation: P5-05-05 | Presenter: Magbanua MJM



Dec. 9, 2022, 7:00 am CST

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) monitoring in a phase II study of adjuvant endocrine therapy with CDK 4/6 inhibitor ribociclib for localized ER+/HER2- breast cancer (LEADER) Spotlight Poster Presentation: PD17-03 | Presenter: Medford AJ

Implementation and outcomes of population-based hereditary cancer testing across a diverse multi-location breast imaging center Poster Presentation: P6-02-06 | Presenter: Miltenburg D



About Natera

Natera™ is a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, transforming how we make critical health care decisions. Our genetic and diagnostic tests help clinicians and their patients protect their health and enable earlier and more targeted interventions that lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 80 peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate high accuracy, improving patient care outcomes in oncology, women's health and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visitwww.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers, or coverage and reimbursement determinations from third-party payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

