T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today released the 2022+State+of+Fixed+Wireless report sharing insights about the current state of fixed wireless access (FWA) and the company’s more than two million broadband customers. The report provides information on audience demographics, usage trends and activities, why people are switching to FWA and factors behind the segment’s overall growth.

In the last couple years, FWA has massively disrupted the traditional internet industry. In the third+quarter+of+2022, T-Mobile welcomed its two millionth internet customer, doubling its total number of customers in just six months, making T-Mobile the fastest growing internet provider for the last four quarters in a row. It's clear FWA is taking a bite out of Big Internet, growing by more than 70% across all providers since Q1 of this year. In fact, over the last year, the broadband industry’s growth has come almost entirely from fixed wireless. And that shift is expected to continue. T-Mobile and Verizon are expected to have 11 to 13 million total FWA customers by the end of 2025.

A variety of factors are fueling FWA’s growth including decades of customer dissatisfaction with traditional ISPs – traditional ISPs still rank dead+last in customer satisfaction among all industries – and a historic lack of choice and competition in vast portions of the country. It’s clear customers are hungry for another option for this critical service.

“It’s no secret that fixed wireless is disrupting a historically broken broadband industry, offering choice and competition at a time when consumers need it the most. Just one year after fixed wireless entered the broadband scene, we’ve seen remarkable growth, with many customers ditching their traditional ISP,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “This report further highlights the massive demand for a new option, and 5G’s ability to meet that need.”

