W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Lynn Neville as senior vice president – claims. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Neville joins the Company from an internationally recognized insurer, where she most recently served as the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Insurance Claims. Her responsibilities included all aspects of claims management, administration, and operations. Ms. Neville has more than 30 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Villanova University, a Juris Doctor from the Delaware Law School of Widener University and is a member of the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey bars.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Lynn to Berkley. Her extensive management, claims and legal background will be complementary to our team and we have no doubt that we will be a better business with her as a part of it.”

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005506/en/