CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, announces today that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies . This is the second time the company has been recognized on the prestigious list.



Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “This honor is a reflection of our continued contributions to making the world a better place by sustainably solving some of our customers’ most difficult environmental challenges. We are accomplishing this while supporting the growth and development of our employees and communities and ensuring that excellence in corporate governance remains fundamental to how the Company is managed and operated.”

Harsco has remained steadfast in its mission to provide essential services for its customers and a safe workplace for its employees while striving to achieve its sustainability goals. This recognition reinforces Harsco’s commitment to operating sustainably and delivering innovative solutions to its customers and the communities in which it operates. Harsco’s approach to a comprehensive sustainability strategy is guided by the Company’s focus on meeting urgent societal needs and providing environmental solutions for specialty and industrial waste streams.

To view the full list of responsible companies, visit Newsweek’s site . To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading sustainability solutions, visit www.harsco.com/sustainability .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .