Barclays announces the appointment of Jim Rossman as Global Head of Shareholder Advisory. Mr. Rossman will be based in New York and report to Gary Posternack and Ihsan Essaid, Global Co-Heads of M&A at Barclays.

Mr. Rossman joins Barclays from Lazard, where he was global head of the Shareholder Advisory group, which he founded in 2013, and also served as the head of the renewable energy team in the Power, Energy & Infrastructure group. Prior to joining Lazard, he was a senior equity capital markets banker at Lehman Brothers and a corporate lawyer at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in their Brussels and New York offices. Mr. Rossman has also held senior equity capital markets roles at both HSBC and Macquarie, where he founded and led origination and syndicate teams for the Americas.

Mr. Rossman advises private and public companies on shareholder activism, raid defense, strategic investor relations, corporate governance, evaluation of strategic alternatives and capital allocation, and capital raising. He has over 30 years of experience as both an investment banker and a corporate lawyer, and works with companies globally. Mr. Rossman is a leading expert on the responsibilities of public company directors and the implementation of best practices in the context of preparing for and overseeing responses to hostile shareholder actions.

Gary Posternack, Global Co-Head of M&A at Barclays, said: “Jim has unparalleled knowledge and experience in the activism defense and shareholder advisory spaces, and these attributes combined with his deep roster of key relationships will enable him to deliver great value to our clients. We look forward to working together to help our clients appropriately respond to investor and regulatory dynamics and to successfully navigate market challenges and situations.”

