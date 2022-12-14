DALLAS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced the creation of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation, a newly created nonprofit entity that will expand and elevate the Bank’s philanthropic giving.



“Texas Capital Bank takes a holistic approach to serving our communities through strategic philanthropy and engagement,” said President and CEO Rob C. Holmes. “Giving back has always been part of our DNA, and with the establishment of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation, we are excited to grow our service to nonprofits focused on helping our fellow Texans.”

The Texas Capital Bank Foundation will double the financial institution’s philanthropic commitment to the community through Community Impact Grants and the newly created Honors Awards.

Texas-based nonprofits within Texas Capital Bank’s market areas can apply for the inaugural Honors Awards starting in January 2023. These new awards include three awards of $50,000 under the Bank’s three community impact pillars of “Live,” “Learn,” and “Lift.” The fourth Honors Award is the STAR (Supporting our Troops, Active and Remembered) Award, a $100,000 grant awarded to an organization that provides services to military members, families, and veterans. The four recipients will be notified and announced publicly in April 2023 at a celebratory award ceremony.

“We created the Texas Capital Bank Foundation because we genuinely want to elevate our support for Texas nonprofits who are serving our fellow Texans in need,” said Effie Dennison, Executive Vice President, Head of Community Development and Corporate Responsibility. “Just as Texas Capital Bank continues to grow, so do the needs of our communities. This is an exciting opportunity for us to build upon our foundation of giving.”

The Texas Capital Bank Foundation Honors Awards grant submission portal will open on January 2, 2023, and close February 28, 2023. To learn more about eligibility criteria, nonprofits are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming informational webinars on December 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CST or January 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CST. For more information, visit the Texas Capital Bank Foundation webpage.

