ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that it had received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company had been granted a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Upon the expiration of that grace period, on December 6, 2022, NLS received an additional written notice from the Nasdaq Staff that the bid price issue provides a separate basis for delisting of the Company's common shares.

Accordingly, the Company has been afforded an opportunity to provide a further update to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") in connection with its ongoing listing review. In that regard, at its prior hearing before the Panel, the Company provided its plan for regaining compliance with the bid price requirement, notwithstanding the fact that the Company remained in a grace period at the time of the hearing.

The Company's plan for addressing the bid price issue that was presented at the hearing has not changed and the Company intends to provide a further update to the Panel as permitted. As previously announced on November 14, 2022, following the hearing before the Panel, on November 11, 2022, the Panel granted the Company an extension through February 28, 2023, subject to certain milestones, to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Panel considered the Company's plan for addressing the bid price issue in rendering that decision.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience®, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of Mazindol (Mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, and potentially other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), for which NLS recently obtained Orphan Disease Designation (ODD) from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial Orexin-2 Receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. A Phase 2 multi-center U.S. clinical trial evaluating Quilience® in adult subjects suffering from narcolepsy met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. NLS also successfully completed a Phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (Mazindol Controlled-Release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol® was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3 of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains expressed or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, NLS is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that it intends to comply with the Panel's requirements and that it intends to cure its Nasdaq deficiency. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS' products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS' technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS' process; NLS' products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS' patents may not be sufficient; NLS' products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NLS is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in NLS' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in subsequent filings made by NLS with the SEC.

